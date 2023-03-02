Nacho’s future within Real Madrid is still in limbo. The player is said to be in love with the shirt and the shield, but there is a reality, the defender has tired of being the eternal ‘plan B’. After twelve years in the team, he considers that his level of play and what he always shows when he is on the field would deserve him an opportunity as a star within the squad of the Spanish capital, which has not come and will hardly come .
The reality is that Nacho is very loved by the fans and there is also enormous affection on the part of the club at all levels for the veteran. That is why the renewal offer has been on the table for weeks, but it does not include the option of at least dreaming of being the team’s starting center-back, something that other parts of the world can offer the Spaniard, for example in Serie A, where he has a couple of suitors on the way.
Both Roma and Inter Milan welcome signing Nacho as a free agent. As for the capital team, the defender would be an express request from Mourinho, especially if the club carves out a place in the Champions League. For its part, it is not a secret in Milan that Skirniar will leave Inter to go to PSG. For this reason, the club is looking for a quality replacement for the Slovenian defender and they see Nacho as a great alternative for it.
