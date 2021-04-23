Two climbers did not get in touch after climbing Elbrus, rescuers have already begun to search for them, reports on Friday, April 23, the North Caucasian regional search and rescue team of the Russian Emergencies Ministry.

“Today, from two sides at once – along the northern slope from the Emanuel’s glade and from the Pastukhov rocks from the Elbrus side, rescuers began to search for the lost group of two people – a guide-guide and a woman-tourist,” says a post on the squad’s Instagram account.

According to rescuers, the climbers, after climbing the mountain, had to go to the Azau glade on April 21. However, as it turned out, the last time contact with them was established only on April 17.

Then the missing climber told her father that they were 200 meters from the top of the mountain, but because of bad weather they had to “bury themselves in the snow for the second night.”

