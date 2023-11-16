There is hardly a week when Letzte Generation climate activists do not appear in the German media. That is precisely what it is about: drawing attention to its actions, increasingly questioned by citizens and even by environmentalist politicians, to alert society about the climate crisis. The group, known mainly for blocking roads and sticking to the asphalt, has performed again in Berlin. This Thursday the Police arrested two of their activists red-handed, while they once again dirty the emblematic Brandenburg Gate with orange paint.

Their objective was not only to be seen in one of the most visited monuments in the capital, but to send a message: they will continue doing what they do and assume the consequences. It is the second time that they have painted the Brandenburg Gate, where two months ago several of their activists managed to cover a striking orange color of a good part of the six columns of the east façade, the one that faces the Unter den Linden boulevard. The damage caused to the sandstone of the iconic monument was initially estimated at €35,000, but a detailed inspection later raised the bill for the city to €115,000. The delicate cleaning process is still underway; in fact, there is still scaffolding covering the east façade. That is why this time the activists went to the opposite one, the one that overlooks the Tiergarten park.

The Berlin Police reported two arrests, the two people they found in full action with brushes and buckets of orange paint giving a layer of color to the 18th century columns. In the September protest, there were 14 detainees and their methods, much more professionals. They used fire extinguishers converted into sprayers so they could spray the paint faster and at higher altitudes.

A police officer tries to remove the hands of two Letzte Generation activists during a protest action in Berlin on April 25. JOHN MACDOUGALL (AFP)

“The Brandenburg Gate is dyed orange again. The national monument, now also a monument to failure in the climate catastrophe,” the activists headline in the statement with which they report their action. The organization began to become known just before the last federal election, in September 2021, when several of its activists began a hunger strike and camped in front of the Bundestag, the German parliament, to demand meetings with deputies.

In recent months, the group has staged dozens of protest actions in museums and airports. Also in the streets of cities like Berlin, where traffic has been paralyzed for numerous days early in the morning by sticking to the asphalt on entry and exit roads to the capital. The protests have usually been peaceful, with activists passively resisting the police, but violent episodes have also been recorded. Some motorists have gotten out of their vehicles and very aggressively removed them from the road.

The Brandenburg Gate in Berlin covered by scaffolding this week. FILIP SINGER (EFE)

With its striking actions, Última Generación has become the best-known climate activism group in Germany, defended by some and hated by others. Their proposals range from the long term – that the German Government legislate to completely abandon the use of fossil fuels by 2030 – to the more immediate, which would consist of imposing a general speed limit of 100 kilometers per hour on motorways to achieve a rapid reduction in emissions. Germany is one of the few countries without a speed limit on the Autobahn, a controversial issue that creeps into public debate from time to time. The liberals, partners in the government of social democrat Olaf Scholz along with the Greens, are against ending the Germans’ last driving freedom.

The Last Generation protests have already left a trail of judicial convictions and large fines. The last case was known this Thursday. Christian Bläul, 41, a physicist by profession, has been sentenced to seven months’ probation for having participated in four road blockades, the group reports. Bläul has been with the organization for more than a year and a half and has already been imprisoned for 16 days in Sweden for another protest. “To raise awareness about the catastrophe, I am willing to go to jail,” he says in statements collected by the group.

A Munich court has also recently sentenced three activists to pay fines for causing property damage by sticking to the gilded frame of a Rubens painting in the Alte Pinakothek in the Bavarian city. A few months ago three other activists were sentenced to prison terms of between three and five months for blocking a federal highway in Heilbronn. It was his second conviction. In May, the Bavarian prosecutor’s office ordered a raid against several activists, whom it considers suspected of being a criminal organization.

The chancellor, Olaf Scholz, has described the Last Generation campaigns as “complete madness” and has said that he considers their methods “counterproductive.” Even prominent Greens politicians, such as Economy and Climate Action Minister Robert Habeck, have criticized the group. “Protests make people angry, they divide society, and in that sense I don’t think they are a useful contribution to climate protection,” he said a few months ago when the organization announced a massive road blockade campaign.