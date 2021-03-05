I confess: I was also very skeptical of vegan baking. And it was after I had eaten a brick that changed the mistreatment of animals for the torture of human palates. However, I must admit that the latest non-ovolatile pastry samples that have reached my mouth have ended my prejudices: you can make good cakes, desserts or sweets without eggs, milk or butter, because there are multiple alternatives to replace them without the taste or texture suffers too much.
Gloria Carrión, creator of the blog The Vegan Glory, is our guide to know the tricks of this type of pastry and apply them in two classic confectionery: the Carrot Cake (carrot cake) and rice pudding. The first is topped with a cashew and orange topping, and the second with coconut milk. You have the procedure and the result in the video above, and you just have to press play to enjoy them.
‘CARROT CAKE’ WITH ANCHORAGE AND ORANGE COVER
Ingredients
For about 12 people
- 300 g carrots
- 100 g of chopped walnuts
- 200 ml of soy milk
- Zest of 1 orange
- 25 ml of orange juice
- 200 g of brown sugar or panela
- 150 g of olive or sunflower oil
- 320 g flour (white or wholemeal)
- 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 tablespoon of baking powder
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon vinegar
- 1/2 teaspoon of nutmeg
- 1 teaspoon of vanilla essence (optional)
- a pinch of salt
Coverage
- 150 g raw cashews
- 60 ml of orange juice
- 2 tablespoons coconut oil
- 2 tablespoons agave syrup
- Chopped pistachios for garnish
Preparation
- Put the cashews in a bowl with plenty of water for at least 4 hours.
- Wash the carrots well and grate them.
- Heat the oven to 200ºC.
- Mix the dry ingredients of the cake well in a bowl: flour, sugar, baking soda, yeast, cinnamon, spices and a pinch of salt.
- Add the soy drink and mix well. Do the same with the orange juice, the oil, the vanilla essence, the orange zest, the grated carrot, the chopped walnuts and, finally, the vinegar.
- Pour the dough into a rectangular mold of approximately 20×25 cm greased with oil or lined with greaseproof paper.
- Bake at 180ºC for about an hour. To know if it is done, prick the cake with a long toothpick and, if it comes out dry, it is already done.
- Let cool, unmold and reserve on a rack.
- To prepare the topping, drain the cashews and combine them with the rest of the ingredients – except for the pistachios – in a blender or processor glass. Blend until you get a fine cream and reserve in the fridge.
- When both the cake and the topping are cold, spread it over the Carrot Cake and finish with some chopped pistachios.
RICE WITH COCONUT MILK
Ingredients
For 8 people
- 1 l of soy milk
- 1 can of coconut milk (400 ml)
- The skin of 1 lemon
- 1 cinnamon stick
- 140 g round grain white rice
- 140 g sugar or agave syrup
- Ground cinnamon for serving
Preparation
- Bring the soy milk with the lemon peel, the cinnamon stick and the rice to a boil, which we will have rinsed well to remove the starch.
- When it starts to boil, lower the heat and cook gently for 30-35 minutes, stirring almost constantly.
- Add the sugar and coconut milk and continue cooking for 5-10 more minutes.
- Remove the rice from the heat, remove the lemon peel and distribute it into small glasses. Let it warm before serving, and do it with a little cinnamon powder on top if you like. It will keep in the fridge for three or four days.
