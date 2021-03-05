I confess: I was also very skeptical of vegan baking. And it was after I had eaten a brick that changed the mistreatment of animals for the torture of human palates. However, I must admit that the latest non-ovolatile pastry samples that have reached my mouth have ended my prejudices: you can make good cakes, desserts or sweets without eggs, milk or butter, because there are multiple alternatives to replace them without the taste or texture suffers too much.

Gloria Carrión, creator of the blog The Vegan Glory, is our guide to know the tricks of this type of pastry and apply them in two classic confectionery: the Carrot Cake (carrot cake) and rice pudding. The first is topped with a cashew and orange topping, and the second with coconut milk. You have the procedure and the result in the video above, and you just have to press play to enjoy them.

‘CARROT CAKE’ WITH ANCHORAGE AND ORANGE COVER

Ingredients

For about 12 people

300 g carrots

100 g of chopped walnuts

200 ml of soy milk

Zest of 1 orange

25 ml of orange juice

200 g of brown sugar or panela

150 g of olive or sunflower oil

320 g flour (white or wholemeal)

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1 tablespoon of baking powder

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon vinegar

1/2 teaspoon of nutmeg

1 teaspoon of vanilla essence (optional)

a pinch of salt

Coverage

150 g raw cashews

60 ml of orange juice

2 tablespoons coconut oil

2 tablespoons agave syrup

Chopped pistachios for garnish

Preparation

Put the cashews in a bowl with plenty of water for at least 4 hours. Wash the carrots well and grate them. Heat the oven to 200ºC. Mix the dry ingredients of the cake well in a bowl: flour, sugar, baking soda, yeast, cinnamon, spices and a pinch of salt. Add the soy drink and mix well. Do the same with the orange juice, the oil, the vanilla essence, the orange zest, the grated carrot, the chopped walnuts and, finally, the vinegar. Pour the dough into a rectangular mold of approximately 20×25 cm greased with oil or lined with greaseproof paper. Bake at 180ºC for about an hour. To know if it is done, prick the cake with a long toothpick and, if it comes out dry, it is already done. Let cool, unmold and reserve on a rack. To prepare the topping, drain the cashews and combine them with the rest of the ingredients – except for the pistachios – in a blender or processor glass. Blend until you get a fine cream and reserve in the fridge. When both the cake and the topping are cold, spread it over the Carrot Cake and finish with some chopped pistachios.

RICE WITH COCONUT MILK

Ingredients

For 8 people

1 l of soy milk

1 can of coconut milk (400 ml)

The skin of 1 lemon

1 cinnamon stick

140 g round grain white rice

140 g sugar or agave syrup

Ground cinnamon for serving

Preparation