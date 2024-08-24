Home World

From: Patrick Mayer

Press Split

Finding a beach on Lake Garda during your Italian holiday is not easy. IPPEN.MEDIA has taken a look around the south of Lake Garda and has four tips.

Bardolino – vacation in Italy, for some tourists from Germany that means Lake Garda. Especially from Munich, Upper Bavaria and the southern Free State, you can get to the northern Italian lake, which spreads the Dolce Vita in many places, quite quickly via the Brenner motorway.

Beach resorts on Lake Garda: Four tips between Bardolino, Sirmione and Salo

Italian holiday resorts such as Tignale, Brenzone sul Garda or Malcesine are considered to be comparatively less crowded, while in the summer months in Limone, Riva del Garda, Bardolino, Lazise or Peschiera there are hardly any hotel beds available.

Not only is the search for available hotel rooms difficult due to the popularity of the holiday destination, but also the search for a comfortable beach. This is because Lake Garda is characterized by large pebbles and sometimes massive boulders on many of its shores. IPPEN.MEDIA has taken a look around the south of Italy’s largest inland waterway and compiled two classics and two insider tips.

Green lawn, a jetty into the water of Lake Garda: the Lido Mirabello Beach (front) in Bardolino. © IMAGO / Hans Blossey

Bardolino on Lake Garda: At Lido Mirabello Beach there is a real lawn for sunbathing

The first classic is located directly on the waterfront of Bardolino on the east coast of Lake Garda, where many people from Munich and Bavaria traditionally go on holiday. In a scenically exposed location lies the Lido Mirabello BeachFor a few euros entrance fee you get a comfortable sun lounger with sun protection.

The cosy beach, which is reminiscent of the 1950s and 1960s, has a deep green and soft lawn that is obviously intensively cared for all year round. The surrounding plants are also lovingly planted. The jetty extends far into the water, meaning you don’t have to walk over the sometimes sharp stones into Lake Garda.

Transparency note from the editors The author has been visiting Lake Garda and vacationing on the northern Italian lake since 2008. Riva del Garda, Bardolino and Lazise in the north and east were among the travel destinations, as were Peschiera, Sirmione, Desenzano and Lonato in the south.

From the jetty you also have a unique view of the headland opposite Sirmione. This is not the only reason why the beach is so well located: the always clean promenade takes holidaymakers straight to the old town of Bardolino and back again in just a few minutes – if they want to eat a quick pizza at lunchtime, for example.

Unknown cities, villages and landscapes: Ten insider tips for your Italian holiday View photo gallery

Salo on Lake Garda: Fine pebble beach at Spiaggia del Mulino

From the Mulino Beach a beautifully situated fine pebble beach, holidaymakers and locals alike have a picturesque view across the bay to the old town of Saloon. Also a classic. Several bathing jetties line the shore between the town and the beach.

You can also easily get into the water from the neighboring beach bar Mokai Beach. Sun loungers are also available for rent here. Lake Garda has something cozy about it here because the bay of the same name in Salo means the water doesn’t seem so powerful.

Desenzano/Lonato: Lake Garda in front of you – Ibiza atmosphere at Coco Beach

Lake Garda in the very south-east is not only the largest municipality on Lake Garda with around 29,000 inhabitants. To date, comparatively few tourists from Germany have come there compared to holiday resorts such as Bardolino, Peschiera or Lazise. The result: Desenzano, which is at times sophisticated, is above all a travel destination for Italians themselves. That is why the Coco Beach not so well known among German holidaymakers, which lies directly between Desenzano (two kilometers away) and the small neighboring community of Lonato.

This is a commercial beach club, but there is no entrance fee. If you want to rent a sun lounger during the week, you have to pay a whopping 20 euros. At the weekend, it’s even 40 euros. The highlight: The Coco Beach’s design, presentation and concept are very reminiscent of the beach clubs on Ibiza, Mallorca or the Greek islands. The entire area is covered by fine sand. The highlight: For sundowners, there are cheap drinks (6 euros for a spritz, 10 euros for a cocktail) and light summer beats with a gigantic view of large parts of Lake Garda and the mountains behind it. An insider tip.

Jamaica Beach in Sirmione: Italian holidaymakers can sometimes walk 100 metres into Lake Garda. © IMAGO / Depositphotos

Sirmione on Lake Garda: Jamaica Beach exudes Caribbean feeling in Italy

Very well known among holidaymakers from Germany and Austria is the neighboring Sirmionethe famous headland that extends into Lake Garda in parts only a few hundred metres wide. In summer, thousands of tourists crowd through the picturesque cobblestones and the Mediterranean houses. At the northernmost tip of the peninsula is the Jamaica Beach Not everyone ends up there because you have to walk down a steep gravel path. Jamaica Beach is not named for nothing.

Because: This is where you get that Caribbean feeling. The beach is open to the public, only the stylish cocktail bar on the edge is privately run. What is special about the beach is that it consists of flat stone surfaces lined up next to one another, which sometimes lead out into the lake for up to a hundred meters (or more). This means that even far behind the shore, holidaymakers can lie on the stones, which have been washed over by the water so much that they rarely have pointed or sharp edges. In some places you can lie in the water like on a lounger. In the early evening, the motorboats dock in front of the beach. By then, at the latest, the picture of the Italian Caribbean is complete. (pm)