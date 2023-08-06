As a result of the shelling of Gornostaevka in the Kherson region by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), two civilians were killed. This was announced on August 6 by a representative of the emergency services of the region.

“As a result of the shelling of the village of Gornostaevka, two civilians were injured incompatible with life,” he told reporters.

On August 4, the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired at the distribution point for humanitarian aid in Aleshki, Kherson region. The enemy drone dropped explosives a few meters from the burst. There were no casualties.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine daily shell the territory of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR), as well as the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions. Most often, Donetsk, Gorlovka, Yasinovataya and a number of settlements of the LPR fall under fire.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

