The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) shelled Rubizhne in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR). About it January 2 reported at the LPR office at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the Ceasefire Regime (JCCC).

According to the JCCC, a woman and a teenager were wounded during the shelling, and an apartment building was also damaged.

“As a result of the shelling of N. p. Rubezhnoye, using a 155 mm artillery gun (two shells), wounded a 14-year-old teenager and a woman born in 1964, and also damaged an apartment building,” the report says. message.

According to Izvestia, as a result of the attack, two people were killed and six more people were injured, including a child. Two of the wounded were hospitalized in a state of moderate severity.

Earlier that day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired twice at Makiivka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in seven minutes. A total of 18 155 mm shells were fired. The Kyiv district of Donetsk also came under the shelling of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The day before, the JCCC reported that in 2022, 169 civilians were killed as a result of shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the LPR. In total, the republic was shelled 1353 times.

At the same time, Ukrainian militants fired three rockets at Rubizhne and two at Chmyrovka in the LPR. On New Year’s Eve, the Armed Forces of Ukraine also began shelling Donetsk. So, after midnight, 15 shells of 155 mm caliber and eight rockets from MLRS were fired at the city.

The special operation to protect the Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

