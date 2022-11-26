Two civilians were killed as a result of the shelling of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). This was announced on Saturday, November 26, by the headquarters of the territorial defense of the republic.

So, Ukrainian militants attacked the Kievsky district of Donetsk, and as a result a man died. Later it became known about another deceased in Gorlovka.

“Ukrainian militants attacked the village of Aksenovka in the Central City District of Gorlovka. A man died, ”the headquarters’ Telegram channel says.

Earlier that day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine also fired at the village of Kashtanovye, as well as the Kirovsky district of Donetsk. Four shells of 155 mm caliber were fired at Donetsk, and three shells of 152 mm caliber were fired at Kashtanovyi.

On November 25, the mayor of Donetsk, Aleksey Kulemzin, spoke about the death of a civilian as a result of an attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In addition, according to him, four people were injured.

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

