Two civilians were injured in Yasinovataya in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) during shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). This was announced on Tuesday, May 23, by the mayor of the city Dmitry Shevchenko.

“As a result of the shelling of the VFU of the city of Yasinovataya, a man born in 1975 and a woman born in 1978 were injured,” Shevchenko wrote on the Telegram channel.

According to the representative office of the republic in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes of Ukraine (JCCC), Ukrainian troops attacked Yasinovataya on Tuesday, firing 11 155-mm shells.

The day before, on May 22, a resident of the village of Kashtanovoe near the town of Yasinovataya in the DPR died as a result of a strike by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On the same day, the mother and child were seriously injured when Ukrainian militants shelled the village of Urozhaynoye in the DPR.

On May 17, Izvestia correspondent Yevgeny Bykovsky showed the consequences of attacks in Yasinovataya after the UAF shelled the city three times a day. The footage shows damage to multi-storey buildings due to rocket attacks, damaged parked cars. One of the shells hit the roof of a four-story building. As a result, the wall of the building was partially destroyed.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24 last year, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.