Citizens Ahmed and Jamil Al Hashimi informed the environmental authorities responsible for the presence of an injured sea turtle that was near one of the beaches of the Emirate of Fujairah.

The Environment Agency in Fujairah stated that it responded in cooperation with the Dubai Turtle Rehabilitation Center quickly, by directing a specialized team to the site of the event.

The authority confirmed that the injured turtle was sent for treatment and rehabilitation in the Dubai Turtle Rehabilitation Project, in order to release it again into the sea water, thanking the citizens for their responsibility towards the environment and the protection of marine life that reflects a high humanity, noting that if any living creatures are observed Need help, please contact the official Environment Agency channels.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

