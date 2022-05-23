Citizen Ahmed Al-Hashemi and Jamil Al-Hashimi informed the environmental authorities responsible for the presence of an injured sea turtle that was near one of the beaches of the Emirate of Fujairah.

The Environment Agency in Fujairah stated that it was a response, in cooperation with the Dubai Turtle Rehabilitation Project Center, by directing a specialized team to the site of the event.

The authority confirmed that the injured turtle was sent for treatment and rehabilitation in the Dubai Turtle Rehabilitation Project in order to release it again into the sea water, thanking citizens Ahmed and Jamil Al Hashemi for their responsibility towards the environment and the protection of marine life that reflects their high humanity, noting that if any Organisms that need assistance, please contact the official Environment Agency channels.

It is worth noting that the reports related to sea turtles in the Emirate of Fujairah are transferred to the administration of the Environment Agency in Fujairah, which in turn provides first aid to sea turtles and then hand them over to the Dubai Turtle Rehabilitation and Conservation Project.



