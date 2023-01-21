Two Emirati students from Dubai National School invented a system that self-sterilizes gardens, without human intervention, to ensure a disease-free play environment for children.

The science teacher at the school, and the garden project supervisor, Raghad Al-Faisal, told Emirates Today that “manually sterilizing gardens, public or private, to reduce germs and parasites on the surfaces of games, is not effective for several reasons, including that the process is not done periodically.” It is continuous, and it does not completely eliminate germs.

She added that the project, which was implemented by the two students, Hassan Ali Hassan and Diab Ahmed Khoury, is an automatic spraying system for a sterilizer with an alcohol content of 70%, which works by means of a motion sensor and a timer, and can be installed in a specific way on fixed signs such as games and others, indicating that the systems work automatically to eliminate Pathogens and reduce bacterial contamination of surfaces, and maintain gardens safe and healthy places for children to play.

Al-Faisal stated that the project aims to create and design a solution based on sterilizing parks and playgrounds using sterilizer mixed with alcohol, explaining that while children are playing, motion sensors detect children touching surfaces, and then warnings are issued with sound signals, confirming that the “non-touch” technology included in the system Sensor, reduce bacterial contamination of surfaces instead of using traditional cleaning processes.

The two students participated in the garden self-sterilization system project in the Science, Technology and Innovation Festival, organized by the Ministry of Education at Expo 2020 Dubai, and collected more than 100 student innovations.