Two citizen children, one of whom was an 8-year-old girl, and a 7-year-old boy, died as a result of a fire that broke out in the family home in the Al-Tawiyin area in the Emirate of Fujairah. Immediately upon receiving the report, the specialized teams from the police and civil defense rushed to the site of the fire and brought it under control, and the teams were able to rescue the fire. A 5-year-old child was seriously injured in the fire.

At two o’clock in the morning on Tuesday, a report was received from the Civil Defense Operations Room stating that a fire accident had occurred in the aforementioned house. Immediately upon the arrival of patrols and civil defense vehicles from the Al-Tawayen Center near the site, the teams dealt with the fire by securing the house, treating the injured, and transporting them to Dibba Al-Fujairah Hospital. Investigations are still ongoing to determine the circumstances of the fire.

Major General Mohammed Ahmed bin Ghanem Al Kaabi, Commander-in-Chief of Fujairah Police, expressed his deep condolences on the death of the two children and his wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured family members, asking God to give their families patience and solace.

For his part, Brigadier Ali Obaid Al Taniji, Director of the Fujairah Civil Defense Department, renewed his call to the public to adhere to the instructions and requirements of prevention, safety and civil protection, and to adhere to the instructions provided by the concerned authorities with the start of the summer season, which urge the maintenance of electrical lines and ensuring their powers and the safety of the extensions, especially with Risks of increased electrical loads caused by air conditioning devices.