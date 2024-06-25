Two citizen children (7 and 8 years old) died as a result of a fire that broke out in the family home in the Al Tawiyin area in the Emirate of Fujairah. Immediately after receiving the report, the relevant teams from the police and civil defense rushed to the site of the fire and brought it under control. The teams were able to rescue a five-year-old child who was seriously injured as a result of the fire. .

A report was received at two o’clock in the morning yesterday (Tuesday) to the Civil Defense Operations Room stating that a fire accident had occurred in a house. Immediately upon the arrival of patrol teams and civil defense vehicles, they dealt with the fire by securing the house, treating the injured, and transporting them to Dibba Al-Fujairah Hospital. Investigations are still underway to determine the circumstances. The fire.

The Commander-in-Chief of Fujairah Police, Major General Mohammed Ahmed bin Ghanem Al Kaabi, expressed his deep condolences on the death of the two children (one of them an eight-year-old girl and a seven-year-old boy), and his wishes for the injured family members a speedy recovery, asking God to give their families patience and solace.

The uncle of the two children, Abdullah Rashid Saeed, narrated the details of the incident to Emirates Al-Youm, saying: “At 1:40 at night, my brothers (the uncles of the two children) received a call from the mother of the two children informing them that there was a fire in her house, asking them for help, given that the father of the two children was At work, we immediately contacted the relevant authorities and headed towards the house, which we found burning. We were able to move the child (Hamad – 5 years old) out of the house, while we tried hard to open the door to the room of (Tif – 8 years old, and Nayef – 7 years old). But we could not due to the great pressure caused by the fire burning in the room and the thick smoke.”

He pointed out that he and his brothers tried to break the window glass so they could take out the two children who were sleeping during the fire, but they were not able to until the civil defense teams arrived, which worked to secure the house and immediately transported the two children to the hospital, but they died as a result of the fire.

For his part, the Director of the Fujairah Civil Defense Department, Brigadier General Ali Obaid Al Tunaiji, renewed his call to the public to adhere to the instructions and requirements of prevention, safety and civil protection, and to adhere to the instructions provided by the concerned authorities with the start of the summer season, which urge the maintenance of electrical lines and ensuring their powers and the safety of the extensions, in particular. With the risks of increased electrical loads caused by air conditioning devices.