In Zaporozhye in Ukraine, the cities of Energodar and Dniprudnoye, as well as a number of neighboring settlements, were left without electricity due to an accident at the TPP, said the mayor of Energodar, Dmitry Orlov.

“Today, at about 19.27 (20.27 Moscow time), the entire Energodar, as well as neighboring settlements, including the city of Dneprorudnoye, were left without power supply. According to preliminary information, this was caused by an accident at DTEK’s ZHPP. All blocks of the thermal station suddenly sat down to zero, – he wrote on Facebook on Wednesday, February 3.

He noted that the TPP has not provided official information on the cause of the accident at the moment. 30 minutes after the accident, the power supply in the city began to partially recover.

“The medical and sanitary unit is operating normally, the patients are provided with everything they need. The Zaporizhzhya NPP is also operating in the normal mode – this was announced by the shift supervisor of the NPP, ”Orlov wrote and promised that he would announce the cause of the accident as soon as he received full information.

According to residents of Energodar, who commented on the mayor’s entry, the city also has problems with water and heating.

Earlier, on January 15, it was reported that in the Tver region more than 5 thousand people were left without electricity due to bad weather.