Chivas is not having an easy league, the club has suffered a lot to sign the elimination of Atlas, and it seems that it was more the merit of the defense than the contribution of the attack that determined that the key was painted red and white. Now, in the first leg of the semifinal against América, the team started like a train and with the passing of minutes it faded, leaving a minimal advantage in favor of the team from the country’s capital.
The great lack of Chivas is clear, they don’t have depth on the bench. Those of Verde Valle can form an eleven that competes, but in case of requiring a revulsive, there are no options left. And as if that were not enough, some players are not taken into account by Paunovic, two of them are even already planning the team’s escape for the summer market, as they understand that with the Serbian coach they will not have as many opportunities as they wish.
The footballers in question are Daniel Rios, striker for whom Chivas paid two million dollars last summer and who is an inactive substitute, perhaps the third ‘9’ on the squad today, since he is behind Guzmán, adapted in the area, and Ronaldo Cisnero, constant replacement. Similarly, Jesus Sanchez He will leave the team, because he understands that Mozo’s growth is evident and therefore he has no options to play. He is already a veteran and does not want to waste any more time in the bank, so he will look for a new home.
