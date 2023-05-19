❌ THEY WILL NOT CONTINUE IN THE FLOCK ❌https://t.co/uxH7DPJORA

In Chivas the intention of reinforcing itself in the best way cannot be left aside and for this they will also try to get rid of some elements. pic.twitter.com/2hypUf3HiX

– Flock Passion (@RebanoPasion) May 18, 2023