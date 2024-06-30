Two children were wounded due to an attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Yasinovataya DPR from the HIMARS MLRS

Two children were wounded as a result of a strike by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). This was announced by the head of the DPR Denis Pushilin in his Telegram-channel.

“In Yasinovataya, as a result of shelling from a HIMARS MLRS, children received moderate injuries: a boy born in 2020 and a teenage girl born in 2009,” the report says.