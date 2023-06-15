last June 11 two children were victims of an attack with acid when they were playing in the community park.

The event that occurred in Longmeadow, in the state of Massachusetts is under investigation, after the mother of the two minors reported the incident in the park of Bliss Park.

According to the American newspaper ‘Westen Mass News’, the woman identified as Ashley Thielen took her children to the recreational area to play as was common in her family that Sunday morning.

However, he was surprised when he heard the minors crying after they used one of the slides on the site. When reviewing it noticed that there was a strange liquid within it.

“I let the kids go play, not realizing there was liquid at the bottom of the slide. I assumed it was rainwater. I didn’t really think much of it, and then my one-year-old started to cry. It was then that I knew that the substance that was there was not water,” Thielen said in an interview with the aforementioned media.

The children suffered burns on their skin, due to having contact with muriatic acidalso known as hydrochloric acid, investigators with the Longmeadow Police Department determined.

The most affected child is one year old and has burns on his legs. Photo: Facebook: Ashley Walsh Thielen

The chemical used to clean swimming pools appears to have been taken from the product storage room of the Greenwood Aquatic Building, which is adjacent to the scene.

Police said the chemical was dumped into three nearby slides and the suspected culprits also must have had burns on their extremities.

“We suspect that the perpetrators may have suffered acid burns to their hands or arms and their clothing may show signs of being degraded by contact with acid,” the agents said in a statement.

According to ‘CNN’, the children are out of danger and the authorities are looking for the suspects who sprayed the chemical throughout the area.

