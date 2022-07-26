At least two children were killed in an explosion in southern Afghanistan, an Afghan local official said Tuesday.

Sharafat Weyar, head of the Information and Culture Department in the state of Zabul, told the German news agency (dpa), that eight other children were injured in the explosion that occurred in the state.

It appears that the children were playing with a mortar that did not explode when the tragedy occurred.

A doctor at the regional hospital said two children were in critical condition and two died before they reached the hospital. Six other children are being treated in hospital.

It is noteworthy that unexploded ordnance left over from decades of war often causes casualties among children in Afghanistan.