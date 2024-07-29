Home page World

Investigators confirm that two children were killed. © James Speakman/PA Wire/dpa

They attended a Taylor Swift-themed event when they were attacked with a knife. Two children are dead and nine others are injured, some seriously. The incident has caused horror in Great Britain.

Southport – Eyewitnesses describe scenes like those from a horror film: In England, two children were stabbed to death and nine others injured. Six of the young victims are in a critical condition, as are two injured adults, said Chief Constable Serena Kennedy of the Merseyside Police at a press conference in the coastal town of Southport, north of Liverpool.

A 17-year-old is considered a suspect. The young man was arrested and is accused of murder and attempted murder. There is no information about the motive. At this point in time, the crime is not classified as terrorist, said Kennedy. There is no longer any danger to the public and the police are no longer looking for anyone in connection with the crime.

Armed with a knife, the suspected perpetrator entered a facility where several children were taking part in a Taylor Swift-themed event at a dance school. According to media reports, the event was aimed at children aged six to ten. “We suspect that the adults who were injured were bravely trying to protect the children who were attacked,” said Kennedy.

Authorities initially reported that eight people with stab wounds were treated at the scene and then taken to hospitals.

Prime Minister Starmer is appalled

The 17-year-old comes from the Welsh capital Cardiff and lived in the Southport suburb of Banks, where a street was cordoned off. Numerous ambulances were deployed.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke of terrible news. The whole country was shocked, said the head of government. He would be kept informed of developments. Home Secretary Yvette Cooper expressed concern.

Southport, with a population of around 90,000, is a coastal town in northwest England between Liverpool and Blackpool. What exactly happened is still unclear. Images showed a closed-off street. Armed officers had arrested the man, police wrote. “Please avoid the area while we deal with the incident.”

Eyewitnesses report bleeding children

The British news agency PA quoted a man as saying that he had called the police. Several young girls had been attacked. “It’s like a scene from a horror film,” he said. Another eyewitness reported seeing several bleeding children.

The police did not give any precise details about where the attack took place. Investigators had previously said: “There appear to be several victims.” According to PA, a building was cordoned off. dpa