Two children were killed and nine other people injured in a knife attack in the northern English city of Southport on Monday, police said.

Nine other children were injured, six of them critically, and two adults were seriously injured.

Police told reporters they had arrested a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of murder and attempted murder in the attack near the city of Liverpool in northwest England.

Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy said the motive for the incident was unclear but she was not treating it as terror-related and was not looking for anyone else in connection with the stabbing.