Tuesday, May 24, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Two children killed, a dozen injured in Texas school shooting

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 24, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
2
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

California church shooting

File photo of officers attending a shooting.

File photo of officers attending a shooting.

This Tuesday, a gunman opened fire on an elementary school in the United States.

Two children were killed and a dozen were injured Tuesday after A gunman opened fire at a Texas elementary school, Police and a hospital in that state in the southern United States reported.

Police said a suspect was taken into custody after the shooting at Robb Elementary School in the city of Uvalde. For its part, the Uvalde Memorial hospital stated that 13 children were received there to be treated and that two died upon admission.

DEVELOPING NEWS…

AFP

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#children #killed #dozen #injured #Texas #school #shooting

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Feyenoord, Slot: “If he's okay, play Bijlow tomorrow. Having rested is not an advantage "

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.