Two children killed, a dozen injured in Texas school shooting

File photo of officers attending a shooting.
This Tuesday, a gunman opened fire on an elementary school in the United States.
Two children were killed and a dozen were injured Tuesday after A gunman opened fire at a Texas elementary school, Police and a hospital in that state in the southern United States reported.
Police said a suspect was taken into custody after the shooting at Robb Elementary School in the city of Uvalde. For its part, the Uvalde Memorial hospital stated that 13 children were received there to be treated and that two died upon admission.
AFP
May 24, 2022, 03:23 PM
