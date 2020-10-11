Two children from Goa have been ranked in the top 20 in the country’s largest training program ‘Coding Pathshala 2020’ held recently.

According to the statement released here, Young Indians, in collaboration with Jabalpur Smart City Incubation Center, LNCT and Sify Systems, recently organized a ‘Free Coding Classes-Coding Pathshala’ for 21 days for children between the ages of six to 16 years. It was the largest training program in the country.

Jabalpur Smart City Incubation Center conducted by Young Indians, working on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Self-reliant India’, organized 21 sessions of online coding school for children between the ages of six to 16 years in the country.

48 students from Goa participated in this training program, out of which two children – Yuga Dalvi and Fia Fernandes – made it to the top 20 in the country.