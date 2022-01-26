Home page world

Two children lose their lives in a residential building in Dettingen near Hanau. A special unit is looking for the possible cause of death – and continues to assume an accident.

Update from Wednesday, January 26th, 2022, 6.46 a.m.: There is new information in the investigation into the death of two children in Dettingen (Aschaffenburg district) near Hanau

. After the autopsy of two dead children from the district of Karlstein am Main, the cause of death is still unclear. “Therefore, further toxicological tests have now been commissioned,” said the police and public prosecutor’s office in Aschaffenburg on Tuesday (January 25, 2022).

A defective heating system, which was initially suspected as a possible cause of death, can be ruled out according to the current status. “An accident cannot be ruled out.” The Analytical Task Force (ATF) from Mannheim was at the scene of the accident on Tuesday for further investigations. As reported by the 5Vision portal, the special unit is deployed to identify and combat biological, chemical or radiological threats. It should be clarified whether cleaning agents or other toxic substances could have led to the death of the children and the injuries to the father, reports 5Vision. Police and prosecutors have not yet confirmed this information.

Dettingen near Hanau: a relative makes a terrible discovery: two children are dead in the house

First report from Monday, January 24th, 2022, 9.32 a.m.: A terrible accident happened in Dettingen am Main. Two children died in a residential building, the father of the family is seriously injured in a hospital. The dpa reports.

According to initial information, a five-year-old girl and a four-year-old boy died as a result of a gas leak in the residential building in the Aschaffenburg district on the border with Hesse. The first signs pointed to an accident, the police told the dpa on Monday (January 24, 2022).

Dettingen near Hanau: relative finds lifeless children

Presumably, carbon monoxide poisoning led to the death of the children, the heating could have been defective. The police have not yet confirmed this. A relative discovered the children lifeless at around 6:30 a.m. in the residential building in Dettingen, just a few kilometers from Hanau. On arrival, the emergency doctor could only determine the death of the children, as reported by the Lower Franconia police in Aschaffenburg.

The 49-year-old father of the children was taken to hospital with injuries. “The mother wasn’t there. The parents live separately,” a police spokesman told dpa. The mother’s whereabouts and condition were initially unknown.

Dettingen near Hanau: The bodies of the children are to be autopsied on Monday (01/24/2022).

In addition to securing evidence, the public prosecutor’s office and forensic medicine are also on site in Dettingen. The bodies of the children are to be autopsied on Monday to clarify the cause of death. The investigation of the accident near Hanau* persist.

Carbon monoxide blocks the transport of oxygen in the blood. Poisoning causes headaches, dizziness, nausea and unconsciousness – and in the worst case, death by suffocation. The symptoms are rarely noticed, especially during sleep. There are tragic cases of carbon monoxide poisoning. Carbon monoxide is produced, among other things, when materials such as wood, coal or gas burn without sufficient oxygen, for example in closed rooms or with defective heating systems. (marv/esa/dpa) *op-online is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.