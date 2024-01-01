Two children fell through the ice on the Gorodnya River in the village of Kiverichi, Tver Region. As a result of the incident, a seven-year-old girl drowned, and a four-year-old boy was rescued by an eyewitness. The regional prosecutor's office announced this on January 1 in its Telegram channel.

The incident occurred near house No. 1 on Sovetskaya Street. It was previously established that two children, while not far from the river, stumbled and fell into the water.

It is clarified that the girl's body has not yet been found.

Rameshkovsky District Prosecutor Ivan Churilov went to the scene of the incident.

“The establishment of the circumstances of the incident and the adoption of a procedural decision on this fact are controlled,” the department summarized.

Earlier, on December 27, in the Amur region, a 12-year-old teenager fell through the ice of an underground reservoir in an abandoned elevator. When rescuers arrived, the child was chest-deep in water and holding onto the ice with his hands; the victim was pulled out with a rope and handed over to doctors.