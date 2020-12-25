Two children died in a fire in a private house in the village of Mankovo-Kalitvenskoye, Chertkovsky district, Rostov region.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, the fire engulfed 35 square meters of the house. After the fire was extinguished, the bodies of four-year-old and one-year-old girls were found in the ashes.

Two more children, one of whom is not even a year old, and the second is three years old, as well as their mother, were saved. They are hospitalized.

It was established that the source of ignition was in the place where the solid fuel furnace is located. Investigators are working on the spot, who must establish the exact cause of the incident, writes RostovGazeta…

On December 24, a fire was reported in the Kolchanovo children’s pulmonary sanatorium of the Russian Ministry of Health in the Leningrad Region. The children were not injured, they were in another building at the time of the incident.