Two Emirati children, one of whom was an 8-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy, died as a result of a fire that broke out in the family home in the Al Tawiyin area in the Emirate of Fujairah.

Immediately after receiving the report, the specialized teams from the police and civil defense rushed to the site of the fire and brought it under control. The teams were also able to rescue a 5-year-old child who was seriously injured as a result of the fire.

A report was received at two o’clock in the morning today to the Civil Defense Operations Room stating that a fire accident had occurred in the aforementioned house. Immediately upon the arrival of patrols and civil defense vehicles from the Al-Tawayen Center near the site, the teams dealt with the fire by securing the house, treating the injured, and transporting them to Dibba Al-Fujairah Hospital, etc. Investigations are still ongoing to determine the circumstances of the fire.

Major General Mohammed Ahmed bin Ghanem Al Kaabi, Commander-in-Chief of Fujairah Police, expressed his deep condolences on the death of the two children and his wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured family members, asking God to give their families patience and solace.

For his part, Brigadier General Ali Obaid Al Tunaiji, Director of the Fujairah Civil Defense Department, renewed his call to the public to adhere to the instructions and requirements of prevention, safety and civil protection, and to adhere to the instructions provided by the concerned authorities with the start of the summer season, which urge the maintenance of electrical lines and ensuring their powers and the safety of the installations, especially with the risks. Increased electrical loads caused by air conditioning and refrigeration devices.