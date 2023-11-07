The General Traffic Department of Dubai Police recorded 47 traffic accidents, which caused the death of two children, and the injury of 45 others with varying injuries, during the first 10 months of this year, attributing this to behaviors that cause danger to children, such as hugging them while driving, or allowing those under 10 years of age. Or those whose height is less than 145 centimeters sitting in the front seat.

The administration launched an awareness campaign entitled “Children’s Seats, Safety and Reassurance,” to enhance their safety on the roads, by enhancing awareness among parents of the importance of installing a child seat and protecting them from the risks of accidents. The campaign included distributing free seats to parents in various streets.

Director of the General Traffic Department at Dubai Police, Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, confirmed that the safety of children and protecting them from the dangers of traffic accidents is at the top of the department’s priorities, calling on parents to adhere to the traffic law and install child seats in the designated places in vehicles.

He warned against wrong behavior that represents a great danger to children, including leaving the child or having the father or mother embrace him in the front seat, as this represents a blatant violation and behavior that threatens the life and safety of the child, indicating that allowing those under 10 or those whose height is less than 145 centimeters Sitting in the front seat falls within the same violation, and represents a threat to the child’s safety, if the driver stops suddenly, or the vehicle is involved in a traffic accident.

He explained that the penalty for this violation is 400 dirhams, noting that the administration recorded 47 accidents in which the victims were children, which caused the death of two children, the serious injury of another, 19 others with moderate injuries, and 25 with minor injuries.

He pointed out that Dubai Police is coordinating with its partners in the campaign to educate community members about the most appropriate ways to choose seats appropriate for the child’s age, and how to install them correctly, in a way that ensures the safety of everyone inside the vehicle. The department is also responsible for distributing free seats to parents on various roads during the campaign period, noting that With the great cooperation shown by the campaign partners, by providing child seats, and offering gifts and incentive rewards.