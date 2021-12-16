At least two children have died and several children are in critical condition in hospital after a tragic incident involving a bouncy castle on the Australian island of Tasmania. The bouncy castle went up into the air, causing children to fall from a height of about ten meters, the police reported, according to Australia’s ABC News.











The incident happened Thursday morning (local time) at a Devonport primary school, which was celebrating the end of the Australian school year. A strong wind would have picked up the bouncy castle, after which several children fell from a great height. Images show how the remains of the bouncy castle hang in a tree and rescuers are massively present at the primary school. Several rescue helicopters were deployed and victims were transported to various hospitals.

“Unfortunately, two children have died,” said Police Chief Debbie Williams, who cannot provide further details for privacy reasons. Eyewitnesses speak to ABC News of a violent situation at the primary school. For example, many parents would not yet know whether their children are victims. Williams called the situation “confrontational and disturbing.”

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks of an “unthinkable heartbreaking” incident. “The events that have taken place in Devonport today are very shocking,” Morrison said.