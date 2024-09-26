Home page World

Two children died in an accident. © Marius Bulling/dpa

Late in the evening, two cars collided head-on in Baden-Württemberg. Two children do not survive the accident. More people are injured.

Waldbronn – Two children died in a serious traffic accident in Baden-Württemberg. Late in the evening, two cars collided head-on near Waldbronn (Karlsruhe district), the police said. Another child and two adults were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The police and fire brigade secured the scene of the accident with a large contingent on site. The damaged cars had to be towed away. How and why the collision on Herrenalber Strasse occurred is now being investigated. The location is in a slight curve, next to which a railway line runs through a forested area. The road is expected to remain closed until the night, a spokesman said. dpa