Home page world

divide

Officials inspect the bouncy castle at Hillcrest Primary School in the Australian state of Tasmania. Two children were killed there in a serious accident. © Grant Wells / AAP / dpa

It’s supposed to be a happy day, but it ends in tragedy: At a Christmas party in the Australian state of Tasmania, a bouncy castle is thrown into the air and two children die.

Devonport – Two children were killed in a serious bouncy castle accident in the Australian state of Tasmania.

Local police said several other children were injured, some seriously, when a strong wind threw the inflatable castle into the air. The children fell from a height of up to ten meters. Some of the injured were still cared for at the scene of the accident, others were taken to hospitals, it said. Helicopters were also used.

Prime Minister shocked

Police spokeswoman Debbie Williams spoke of “harrowing” scenes. “Tragically, I can confirm that two children died in the accident at Hillcrest Primary School,” she said. The school was closed after the accident. Numerous parents rushed to the scene of the accident.

more on the subject Dead and injured after attack on hospital in Kabul Christkind in Engelskirchen answers letters again “Life is Strange: True Colors”: A roller coaster ride of emotions

It should be a happy day: The school in Devonport in northwest Tasmania had its Christmas party and celebrated the end of the year with activities such as the bouncy castle, reported the Australian broadcaster ABC.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison was shocked. “The events that took place in Devonport, Tasmania today are just staggering,” he said. “Young children want to have a fun day with their families and it becomes such a terrible tragedy at this time of year. It just breaks your heart. ”The island of Tasmania is a separate Australian state and lies below the south-east coast of the country. dpa