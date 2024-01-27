Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 01/27/2024 – 16:24

The Superintendency of Protection and Civil Defense of Bahia (Sudec) confirmed this Saturday (27) the death of two children as a result of the heavy rains that hit the state. To date, nine municipalities are in an emergency situation. The state government still counts the displaced and homeless.

According to the agency, the deaths occurred in the municipality of Elísio Medrado, after the car containing five people was swept away by the current of the Paraguaçu River. The municipalities that are in an emergency situation due to the rains are: Brumado, Medeiros Neto, Cícero Dantas, São Miguel das Matas, Anagé, Wanderley, Ilhéus, Cravolândia, Muquém do São Francisco.

“The Superintendency of Protection and Civil Defense of Bahia (Sudec) informs that it is monitoring the municipalities of Bahia, affected by the heavy rains of the last few hours, and developing immediate response actions in order to minimize the impacts suffered by the affected populations”, says Sudec published on social media. [LINK: https://www.instagram.com/p/C2nJyRLLOBV/]

Sudec also informs that it is providing technical support to municipalities and that humanitarian aid kits, containing basic food baskets, mineral water, hygiene and cleaning items, mattresses and blankets are in the separation phase to be distributed to the affected locations.

Guidelines

The advice for the population is that, in the event of heavy rain and gusts of wind, do not take shelter under trees, as there is a risk of falling and electrical discharges, and do not park vehicles near transmission towers and advertising signs. If possible, turn off electrical appliances and the general power supply.

According to the mayor of Wanderley, one of the cities in emergency situation, Fernanda Teles, in the early hours of Thursday (25) to Friday (26), the municipality recorded a volume of rain of almost 400 millimeters in less than 24 hours. The city advises that people leave risk areas and take shelter in schools, churches and other support points that are being structured. “Our biggest concern is saving lives. Material goods later we go after, we start over, we rebuild little by little,” she said, in a post on social media.

Salvador's Civil Defense also published guidelines on social media. “If you are on the street, the advice is to stay away from electricity wires, look for a covered place, do not stay under trees, park the car in a safe place and wait for better conditions and, in the case of flooding, wait for the water to subside before move.”

If the person is at home and the water level is rising, “look for a safe place and in the event of a landslide or crack, leave the house immediately. Do not use electrical appliances that have been wet and turn off the circuit breakers.” In case of emergency, the advice is to call 199 to receive instructions on how to proceed.

According to the National Institute of Meteorology, most of Bahia is in a danger zone this Saturday (27) due to heavy rains.