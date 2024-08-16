Home World

The death of a mother and her two children has shocked a community in Lower Austria. Initial findings on the cause are now known.

Austria – For days, a tragic incident has been troubling the community of Muckendorf-Wipfing in Lower Austria. After a mother and her two daughters were found dead at home on Wednesday (14 August), initial autopsy results now reveal the shocking cause of death of the two children.

On Wednesday, a relative was worried about the 29-year-old mother after she did not show up for work and could not be reached. She then contacted the Austrian Broadcasting Corporation in Lower Austria (noe.ORF.at) the children’s father, who had a key to the house. He discovered the three bodies.

Tragic family incident in Austria: Mother allegedly suffocated children with cushion

The Lower Austrian State Criminal Police Office has now reported noe.ORF.at on Thursday (15 August) that both children, aged five and eight, were suffocated according to initial findings. The tabloid daily Kronen Newspaper reported suspicions that their mother had pressed a cushion over their faces. According to the head of the Lower Austria State Criminal Police Office, Stefan Pfandler, the investigation is still ongoing. There were grim results after a murder case in Italy. A 54-year-old man took the lives of his family and claimed that the devil was in the house.

The mother had a gunshot wound and the gun was lying near the bed, writes the Austrian tabloid heute.at. Loud Kronen Newspaper she had legally owned the weapon as a hunter. An expert report will now be drawn up to determine whether the woman inflicted the gunshot wound on herself. This is reported by the noe.ORF.at.

Investigations ongoing – mental problems and illness ruled out

State Criminal Police Office Director Pfandler said on Thursday noe.ORF.atthat it is not yet clear whether this case was a violent crime or perhaps an extended suicide by the mother. Further investigations are ongoing in this regard. There is currently no indication that other people were involved in the crime.

Editor’s note We generally do not report on suicides so that such cases do not encourage possible copycats. Reporting only takes place if the circumstances receive particular public attention. If you or someone you know is suffering from an existential crisis or depression, please contact the telephone counseling service on 0800-1110111. Help with depression and other mental health emergencies is also available at www.deutsche-depressionshilfe.de.

However, this possibility can only be ruled out with confidence once the police investigation has progressed further. According to Kronen Newspaper none and a serious illness can currently also be ruled out. (gel)