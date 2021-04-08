Five people died in the mass shooting in Rock Hill, South Carolina, USA. Among the dead are two children of five and nine years old. This was reported on April 7 on the air of a local radio station. WRHI…

One person was taken to hospital with severe gunshot wounds by helicopter. His condition is currently unknown.

It is clarified that the shooting took place on April 7 on Marshall Road in Rock Hill in York County.

As added on the radio station on April 8, York County Sheriff’s spokesman Trent Faris revealed details of the incident. He noted that the police suspect a neighbor of those killed. The detectives received a search warrant at his home. At the same time, Faris did not specify whether the suspect was alive or dead.

According to the York County coroner, who is investigating the circumstances of the crime, the victims were 60-year-old Robert Lessley and his wife, 59-year-old Barbara Lessley, as well as their two grandchildren. The fifth victim, 38-year-old James Lewis, was found outside the house where the shooting took place. He worked in the house of a deceased family.

Faris added that the investigation of the case is ongoing, there are no other suspects, except for the neighbor of the dead, but the motives for the crime are still unknown.

On the eve of April 7, US President Joe Biden confirmed his intention to announce new measures to control the circulation of firearms in the country. He promised to present plans for gun control soon.

In late March, Biden said that in light of the tragedy in Boulder, Colorado, the US administration will seek to ban the sale and purchase of assault firearms in the country. As a result of the shooting opened in this city, 10 people were killed.