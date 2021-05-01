Two children and six adults died in a fire in a residential building in the Kudymkarsky urban district of the Perm Territory. It is reported by Telegram-channel “LIFE SHOT”.

The fact that there are dead is also reported by TASS with reference to the press service of the EMERCOM of Russia, but their number was not specified. Information about the fire was received at 03:33 Moscow time.

The causes of the fire are being established, emergency services are working on the spot.

On April 30, in Yekaterinburg, an 11-year-old girl, fleeing a fire in her apartment, climbed onto the cornice of the 17th floor because of the smoke. She stayed there for about half an hour, she was rescued from inside the apartment.

Earlier in April, in the city of Ashe, Chelyabinsk region, an apartment burned down due to a short circuit in a robot vacuum cleaner, which the owners left to charge overnight. As a result, a family with a five-year-old child suffered – parents and their daughter received first-degree burns.