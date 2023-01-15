Home page World

A forensics officer is working near the crime scene. © James Manning/dpa

Six people were injured by gunshots fired from a car in London. A girl is in mortal danger.

Munich/London – A seven-year-old and a twelve-year-old girl and four women were shot and injured in the English capital, London, on Saturday. They were taken to hospital by helicopter and ambulance, Scotland Yard said. The seven-year-old girl is still fighting for her life. The other women are not in a life-threatening condition. The police are investigating.

The incident is said to have happened near a church near Euston train station. At that time, a funeral service was held in the church. At 1:29 p.m., police were notified of a shooting. According to initial findings, the shots were fired from a moving car, which then drove away, the police said. Three women, aged 48, 54 and 41, have been taken to a hospital in central London. Her condition is not life-threatening, but the 48-year-old could potentially sustain life-changing injuries, police said.

Police officers stand near the crime scene. © James Manning/PA Wire/dpa

London: Shots from car – police are still looking for witnesses

A 21-year-old woman was also taken to the hospital, but her condition is unknown. A seven-year-old girl is still in mortal danger. Another girl (12) who was hospitalized with a leg injury has been discharged. “Any shooting is unacceptable, but it is shocking when several people, including two children, are injured in a shooting in the middle of a Saturday afternoon,” said Superintendent Ed Wells.

An investigation is already in full swing. “Local residents can expect an increased visible police presence in the area throughout the weekend and in the coming days as we advance this investigation,” Wells said. The police are still looking for eyewitnesses. There have not been any arrests yet. (vk)