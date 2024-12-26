The parents of two other minors, one of them with autism, reported the events to the National Police when they checked to supervise their children’s cell phones.

The National Police has identified two minors, aged 12 and 13, both unchargeable, as alleged perpetrators of a crime of sexual harassment over the Internet. The investigation dates back to last October, when two complaints were registered at the Valladolid National Police Station by the parents of two minors, one 14 years old, and another 17 years old diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder with associated intellectual disability.

In both cases, the minors had interacted through social networks and mobile phone messaging applications with other users and at one point they had asked them to send them files of sexual content, something that one of them did.

The parents, by monitoring your children’s phones and noticing the facts and thinking that some adults were sexually harassing their children, they went to the National Police station.

After that, the cybercrime group began the corresponding investigation and after the different and multiple investigations carried out, the two perpetrators of the events were identified, also being two minors of only 12 and 13 years old.









For all these reasons, the investigations were completed and as both the victims and the perpetrators were treated as unimpeachable minors, the Valladolid Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office was informed for the pertinent purposes.