Chelsea spent a lousy 2022/23 season with a very poor performance in the Premier League where they finished out of all qualification for European competitions and ranked number 12 with just 44 points. In part all this was due to the departures of Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter from the substitute bench and the indecisions of the new owner Todd Boehly who invested a fortune last January to strengthen the squad. With this confusing panorama, Mauricio Pochettino arrived at Stamford Bridge and has already begun to shape the squad that will face next season.
The Argentine coach has in mind a small revolution within the squad that ended the 2022/23 season and many players will leave the blue institution in search of a new destination in their careers since they will not have many opportunities in this new cycle. Within these names we can find those of Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Christian Pulisic. Both have had a huge number of opportunities in different coaching cycles but have never been able to establish themselves as important players on the team and that is why Poch He is showing them the exit door.
What will become of the future of Ruben Loftus-Cheek?
The midfielder has added a few minutes in the last stretch of the season but a large part of these were due to injuries to some teammates such as Mateo Kovacic. Now, with the arrival of the new coach, his space in the squad will not be very large and there is already a team very interested in his services: AC Milan. The Rossoneri are already discussing a figure with the Blues and will offer the 27-year-old a long-term contract. His stats are:
|
MATCHES
|
MINUTES
|
GOALS
|
ASSISTANCES
|
33
|
1912
|
0
|
2
What will become of the future of Christian Pulisic?
The winger did not have many minutes throughout the season and this was largely due to the muscle injuries he suffered throughout the 202/23 season. His performance in Qatar 2022 was good so he could regularly be a very important player for any team. In the last few hours it became known that Juventus is a real possibility for the American who is looking to take off his career once and for all. The performance in numbers in this campaign was as follows:
|
MATCHES
|
MINUTES
|
GOALS
|
ASSISTANCES
|
30
|
1012
|
1
|
2
