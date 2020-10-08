German automobile company BMW has launched two inexpensive bikes in India, whose price will surprise you. The names of these BMW bikes are BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS BS6. Both the bikes have been introduced in a new avatar with BS6 engine as well as cosmetic and functional changes. BMW G 310 R launched in India for Rs 2.45 lakh. The new BMW G 310 GS BS6 has been priced at Rs 2.85 lakh. That is, for the first time in the Indian market, it is seen that equipped with a BS6 engine than a BS4 engine, it is also a BMW bike launched at a cheaper price. The company has made changes to the look of both these bikes as well as features, making it look more sporty and powerful.

The BS4 models of BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS were priced at Rs 2.99 lakh and Rs 3.49 lakh respectively in India. But now the company has launched both these bikes in the Indian market at a low price, due to which the sale of the bikes of the rest of the companies in this range will have a significant impact. Both of these BMW bikes have been launched with cosmic black color option. Booking of both these bikes started in September itself and its delivery will also start in the coming few days.

Talking about the design and features of BMW’s entry level bikes, they have new LED headlamps as well as LED DRL, LED winkers and LED tail lights. Along with the side panels of the BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS, changes have also been made to their graphics. At the same time, both the bikes are equipped with 313cc liquid cooled engine, which generates 34 bhp power at 9,500 rpm and 28 Nm torque at 7,500 rpm. These bikes from BMW have a 6-speed gearbox and have switchable dual channel ABS as well as 300 mm front and 240 mm disc brakes. These bikes of BMW compete with other bikes in this range including the TVS Apache RR 310.