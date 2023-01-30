In St. Petersburg, the security forces found a second charred body, it lay in a sewer manhole

A second charred body was found in St. Petersburg. This is reported Fontanka.

According to the publication, the deceased was removed from the sewer manhole in the territory of Polezhaevsky Park on January 29. Currently, the police and employees of the Investigative Committee are trying to identify him. The remains were badly burned, so the experts found it difficult to determine the sex during an external examination. At the scene, investigators also found a blanket, a lighter and a stick with gasoline.

A naked body with traces of burns was also found on January 27 on the ice of the Neva near St. Petersburg. The identity of the deceased and the circumstances of his death are being investigated by law enforcement agencies.

On January 21, it was reported that the remains of an unknown man, dismembered and arranged in three packages, were found in a bathhouse in Vsevolozhsk. The mistress of the building, who suspects her stepfather of the murder, reported the discovery to the police. According to 53-year-old Yulia, after the death of her mother, the husband of the late Arkady remained in the bathhouse. The day before, Yulia wanted to take her things from the bathhouse, but Arkady did not let her in.