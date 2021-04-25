Madrid headquarters of the Colnaghi house, photographed today Saturday. Victor Sainz

The director of the Prado Museum, Miguel Falomir, appeared on Tuesday, April 6 at the Madrid auction house Ansorena, attracted by the alert, arrival of Italian circles of art historians, that the 17th century copy of the school of Ribera who was going to bid two days later was actually something else. Perhaps the formidable discovery of a caravaggio. As he entered the door, he was approached by an employee who, without saying a word, said: “Mr. Director, if you come to see Ribera’s copy, please know that we have removed it from the auction and that it is no longer here.” He couldn’t see her. An expert in Italian painting, Falomir is still waiting to do so.

It was a day before the sensational news that a caravaggio searched for centuries could have appeared in Madrid jump to the Italian newspaper La Repubblica, First, and from there to the world, although in the offices of the Ministry of Culture they had been working for 48 hours to stop a sale about which many enigmas still persist. Did the owners know what they were counting on? And the auction house? Why did it come out at a really low price, even “undermining”, in the jargon of the industry, for a period copy of the Spanish painter? Sources close to the family told EL PAÍS this Saturday that they “did not know what they had.” “His only interest right now is to figure out if he’s caravaggio or not”.

The truth is that, as early as March 19 (the day after the catalog was published), Ansorena allowed experts to be contemplated, encouraged by information exchanged in WhatsApp groups and arrived from several countries in Madrid due to the pandemic, which then he couldn’t see Falomir. The trickle of visitors became incessant. Around the 22, the Madrid dealer Nicolás Cortés slipped an offer for a million and a half. Andrea Ciarioni, son of Giancarlo Ciaroni and co-director of the Altomani Gallery in Milan, offered on March 26 600,000 euros and a report by historian Massimo Pulini in which he pointed to the authorship of Caravaggio. He also proposed a meeting with the property to offer to manage the attribution and discuss the sales strategy. He received no reply. “I doubt that the auction house would pass my information on to the owners,” says Ciaroni. Cortés assures that two other Italian collectors bid in those days for three and six million euros.

Everyone shared modus operandi. Having seen the catalog and consulted the experts, they flew discreetly to Madrid. A badly attributed work, with a ridiculous starting price and still without legal protection, that is to say, capable of being taken out of Spain and being resold as many times as necessary, “it is as if you have the Euromillion”, according to a source in the sector . Some Prado workers recall the strangeness of seeing so many personalities from the union visiting the museum coincide in those days.

“I have no doubt, it is a caravaggio! ”

Jaime Mato, CEO of Ansorena, says that not all the bids they received were raised before they decided to stop the auction around April 6. “They wanted a phone line to bid on the day it was held,” he says without specifying the exact date on which they backed out. What he does admit is that, once the sale was paralyzed, serious bids arrived, such as that of the Robilant + Voena antique dealers, which, in collaboration with the Italian dealer Fabrizio Moretti, raised it to more than 23 million.

Voena and Moretti did see the painting, even though it was retired. According to his partner Robilant told EL PAÍS, Ansorena had that deference with them. The same fate was enjoyed by María Cristina Terzaghi, one of the few specialists of the Milanese painter in the world. He arrived in Madrid a day or two before the auction and released a revealing phrase: “I have no doubt, it is a caravaggio! ”. The (almost) unanimity is unheard of in a union that is not very gregarious and is usually cautious with its judgments. One of the few discordant voices is that of the expert in Spanish Baroque painting Benito Navarrete, who was among the first to see the canvas. He did it twice.

The protection that bidders preferred to avoid came on April 12, with the start of the procedure for declaring an Asset of Cultural Interest by the Community of Madrid, after Culture declared it unbearable on April 7: it cannot be sold without Warn the State, which reserves the right of first refusal for the price established by the family with a buyer, provided that he resides in Spain. This new regime also implies an economic loss for the owners. If it is finally a caravaggio, the most generous estimates put its value in a free sale abroad at around 150 million euros. In Spain, the dealers say, it could stay in about 30. “The truth is that the file was drawn up on the run, and perhaps it could be improved, because it had to be done in a single day,” explain sources from the Community of Madrid .

That weekend and with the painting protected, Falomir, María Dolores Jiménez Blanco, director of Fine Arts, and the secretary general of Culture, Javier García Fernández, met in a stately hall of the ministry with the representatives of Ansorena, who refused to share information, but they justified the starting price. “Then they go up in the bidding. I have sold paintings of my family with a religious theme, also from the Ribera school with those starting prices, ”said Jaime Mato. They expressed, yes, that “it would be an honor for the Prado to study the work and restore it”, although finally the family has decided to give that task to a private dealer. In an interview with this newspaper, Mato tried to justify that figure on Friday, alluding to “the haste with which he made the first analysis”, because the publication of the catalog was on them. Later, he indicated, they planned to do “a more exhaustive study.” “It usually happens,” he excused himself. Mato did not want to share any details of how the work was appraised or the documentation provided by the owners when they first met with the auction house. “They are confidential matters.”

The publication of the resolution in the Official bulletin incorporated a Prado report that saw “well-founded formal and documentary reasons” that it is a question of a caravaggio. The 10-day period for the auction house to identify the owners had begun. To the eighth, he sent their identity, which turned out to be that of three brothers of the Pérez de Castro brothers, belonging to a family with a long artistic and political tradition dedicated to teaching design and fashion, owners of a school in the Salamanca district .

With the discovery of their names, a minor character in the plot was placed in the center. Jorge Coll, owner of the Colnaghi house, with offices in London, New York, Venice and Madrid, showed from the first moment and in conversation with this newspaper the conviction that he would end up being the one chosen to lead the operation. Coll, who has the sales experience of other caravaggios, as a Judith and Holofernes Discovered in 2014 in an attic near the French city of Toulouse and settled in 2019 for a price of between 100 and 150 million euros, it has the task of analyzing and restoring the painting and managing the sale, if it were to arrive, even if the Administration keeps the last word. The family, which has repeatedly refused to speak with EL PAÍS, has also appointed him spokesperson, as he made it known in a brief statement sent by WhatsApp by the mother, Mercedes Méndez Atard, to a journalist from this newspaper who came to play on Thursday night the door of his house, located in a stately building in the Salamanca district designed by her father, architect of the Valley of the Fallen.

One of the most paradoxical issues of this novel in progress is that what is protected right now is a copy of Ribera’s time, not the possibility of a caravaggio. If the most solid scientific hypotheses are confirmed, this painting arrived in Spain in 1656 from the Viceroy of Naples, it appeared in an 1817 inventory of the Royal Academy of Fine Arts of San Fernando attributed to the Milanese painter and was the subject of an exchange for a alonso cano with the politician of certainly educated eye for the arts Evaristo Pérez de Castro, who treasured an important collection and is the ancestor of the current owners. The family has apparently had it in their hands for 198 years. Why they have decided to sell it right now and at such an apparently low price – divided between three is even more laughable – is another of the great enigmas of this story.

Until everything is clarified, there remains at least the certainty of the bureaucracy, which sets a period of 10 days for the first visit to the painting to be agreed, which, as Jorge Coll explained to this newspaper, is in a place that brings together the necessary conditions of security and conservation, without specifying the location.

This first visit will be attended by a team made up of technicians from the Community, the Prado Museum and, if necessary, the San Fernando Academy of Fine Arts. The desire of Cultura and, at first, Ansorena, is that the work be studied by the Prado specialists, but since it is a privately owned painting, the owners have already decided that the antique dealer will be in charge of these tasks. , which could last for years.

The owners want Colnaghi to be in charge of studying the work and not the Prado Museum

The Pérez de Castro family, of course, have the obligation to maintain constant communication with the Community of Madrid, the administration that BIC declared the painting at the request of Culture. If, as Coll announced, they want to restore the painting, they will have to present a project to the regional government, which has the power to authorize it or not. If they want to sell it, move it or display it, they must also warn the authorities. The deadline that the Administration has given itself is until January 2022. A date that may be delayed and that does not have to coincide with the moment in which the attribution study of the piece is concluded. As all the experts consulted for this report recall, it may take up to 100 years before knowing if Caravaggio painted this eccehomo. Now it is known that there are at least some terms longer than those of the Administration: those of Art History.