The distrust of vaccines and the total refusal of part of the population to be vaccinated are phenomena that arose when this technique appeared, at the end of the 18th century.

“Refusal to be vaccinated is as old as vaccination itself,” says health historian Patrick Zylberman. Now, this feeling returns to the present with covid-19 because the authorities are pressing for the majority of the population to be vaccinated.

Check below a retrospective of more than two centuries and advances and suspicions.

– “Diabolic” –

Smallpox was, for many centuries, a terrible disease until its eradication in 1980, thanks to vaccines.

Before the invention of vaccination, there had been an immunization process since the beginning of the 18th century: it was a matter of inoculating the virus through scarifications on the arms, since an infection through the blood was less dangerous than through the respiratory route.

The method aroused controversy throughout the 18th century in Europe, both on a scientific and religious level. The English clergyman Edmund Massey, in 1772 compared the method to a “diabolical” operation, which was founded “neither on the laws of nature nor on those of religion”.

– Fear of “animal product” –

In 1796, English physician Edward Jenner had the idea of ​​inoculating a child with a benign form of the smallpox virus to stimulate his immune response.

The process worked. The “vaccination” was born. But distrust and fear quickly appeared. An 1802 cartoon showed a vaccination session in which inoculated people turned into monsters, half men, half cows.

“Vaccination consists of introducing an animal product into a human organism. It is an abomination, the animalization of the human being”, explains Patrick Zylberman.

– Obligations and exemptions –

In the United Kingdom, the smallpox vaccine was made mandatory for children from 1853 onwards in a series of laws that provided for fines for resistant parents.

This obligation generated violent opposition from its detractors, who criticized the “violation of individual freedoms”, explain researchers Annick Guimezanes and Marion Mathieu.

Beginning in 1898, a “conscience clause” was introduced into British legislation to allow parents who did not want to vaccinate their children to avoid sanctions.

– “Lab rabies” –

In 1885, Louis Pasteur developed a vaccine against rabies from an attenuated strain of the virus. In 1885, a successful inoculation was performed on Joseph Meister, a boy who had been bitten by a dog suspected of carrying rabies.

In this case, too, there was suspicion. Pasteur was accused of wanting to enrich himself by manufacturing “laboratory rage”.

– Vaccine Revolt –

The use of the smallpox vaccine was already mandatory in Brazil for children and adults since the 19th century, but the norm was not respected.

Then, in 1904, in the midst of an outbreak of the disease and given the resistance of the population to vaccinate, due to rumors that the immunized people acquired a bovine appearance, the public health doctor Oswaldo Cruz promoted a bill with the government to restore the mandatory of the vaccine throughout Brazil, vetoing access to work, schools, etc., to those who were not vaccinated.

The law was eventually passed in Congress and regulated in November of that year, but the population, annoyed, took to the streets of Rio de Janeiro, then capital of the Republic, to protest against compulsory vaccination in what became known as the Vaccine Revolt.

– BCG, diphtheria, tetanus… –

The 1920s saw the multiplication of vaccines against tuberculosis (BCG, 1921), diphtheria (1923), tetanus (1926), and whooping cough (1926).

Also in this decade, aluminum salts began to be used as coadjuvants to increase the effectiveness of vaccines. This will also be a source of suspicion for vaccine critics, particularly in France.

– SCR vaccine: fake study, real distrust –

In 1998, a study published in the respected medical journal The Lancet suggested a link between the MRS vaccine (measles, mumps, rubella) and autism.

It turns out that this is a “fraud” by the author, Andrew Wakefield. But neither the magazine’s official denial nor subsequent work demonstrating the absence of a link managed to allay fears.

This study continues to be routinely cited by vaccine critics.

Expelled in 2019 from the association of British doctors, Andrew Wakefield reappears in the United States with an anti-vaccine speech with conspiracyist touches, as his documentary “Vaxxed” (2016) demonstrates.

– H1N1 vaccine and narcolepsy –

In 2009, the H1N1 flu pandemic sounded the alert of the World Health Organization (WHO). Vaccination campaigns are prepared, but the epidemic was less severe than anticipated.

Millions of doses had to be destroyed and criticism of mismanagement reinforced mistrust.

One of the vaccines, Pandemrix, may increase the risk of narcolepsy, a sleep disorder. In Sweden, out of 5.5 million people vaccinated, 440 were officially recognized as suffering from this disease and were compensated.

– Taliban change stance on polio –

Officially eradicated since August 2020 in Africa thanks to the vaccine, poliomyelitis resists in Asia, Pakistan and Afghanistan, where this disease, which causes paralysis in children, remains endemic.

In Afghanistan, the Taliban previously denounced vaccination campaigns as a Western plot to sterilize Muslim children. Since returning to power in August 2021, they have collaborated on campaigns with WHO and UNICEF.

