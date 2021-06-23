Two Catholic churches on Indian reservations in Western Canada were destroyed by fire on Monday (21). Investigators are treating the cases as “suspects”.

The fire broke out in the early hours of Monday at Sacred Heart Church, a historic building that was destroyed by flames in Penticton Indian Band territory. About two hours later, local police were alerted to another fire at St. Gregory Church, 25 miles away, in Osoyoos Indian Band territory, according to the local Vancouver Sun newspaper. of a hundred years.

The fires occurred on Canada’s National Indigenous Peoples Day, and three weeks after the discovery of the remains of 215 indigenous children in a mass grave at a former boarding school in British Columbia, which was run by government and religious authorities and closed in 1978.

“Should our investigations find these fires to be criminal, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) will look for all possible motives and will let facts and evidence guide our investigation,” RCMP spokesman Jason Bayda said in a statement to press. “We are sensitive to recent events but will not speculate on a reason.”

Father Thomas Kakkaniyil, head of St. Gregory Church, said the first Mass of the year was celebrated last Sunday because of the pandemic. “Someone from the outside came and set it on fire, as I understand it. It was done on Osoyoos First Nation land but not by these people. It was other people,” he said.