The first two cases of the Omicron coronavirus strain were detected in Lithuania. This was announced on Wednesday, December 15, at the press service of the republic’s Ministry of Health.

“In Lithuania, two cases of infection with the Omicron coronavirus strain have been identified, the press service of the Ministry of Health of the republic said. The department calls on the population to responsibly assess the situation and take all measures to prevent the spread of this strain “, – leadsSputnik Lithuania»The message of the department.

The Ministry of Health urges Lithuanians to avoid crowded places and maintain a safe distance, use personal protective equipment. At the slightest symptoms of a cold, you must immediately isolate and take a test for COVID-19.

Earlier in the day, a study by scientists from the LKS School of Medicine at the University of Hong Kong was published, which stated that Omicron infects and multiplies 70 times faster in the human bronchi than the Delta strain and the original SARS-CoV-2 virus.

On November 26, the World Health Organization (WHO) designated the B.1.1.529 strain, found in southern Africa, with the Greek letter omicron.

The WHO statement also said that this variant of the coronavirus has a large number of mutations, some of which are of concern.