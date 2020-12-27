Canada has recorded the first two cases of a new strain of coronavirus, which was previously identified in the UK, according to website Ontario on December 26.

The disease was identified in a couple from Durham, who, as you know, did not travel or come into contact with carriers of the virus. Both are currently in self-isolation.

It is noted that strict restrictive measures are in force in the province. In terms of the number of infected, Ontario is second only to the province of Quebec.

The first case of a British strain of coronavirus in France was previously reported. A resident of Tours, who previously lived in the UK, turned out to be infected.

A new mutated variant of the coronavirus was discovered in the UK on December 14. It is 56% more infectious than the original, which in the future will lead to an increase in the number of patients in hospitals, said scientists from the Center for Mathematical Modeling of Infectious Diseases at the London School.

Due to the discovery of a new strain of COVID-19, air traffic with the UK has been suspended by more than 35 countries.