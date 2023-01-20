They have no relationship between them, but the cases of the former secretary of public security, Genaro García Luna, whose process is beginning in the Brooklyn Court, in New York, and the controversy over the plagiarized thesis involving the Supreme Court minister Court of Justice, Yasmin Esquivel, have concentrated a good part of the public attention, but they have also generated a controversy that on many occasions has little or nothing to do with the real issues that are under debate.

In the case of García Luna, President López Obrador himself has asked that the alleged enrichment of the former secretary of public security be ventilated and dealt with in this process. The truth is that García Luna is not being prosecuted for the businesses that he could or could not have carried out, inside or outside the government.

Even when talking about those businesses, they occurred when he finished his term in the federal government, starting in 2012. That was when he settled in Miami, created his security company and generated his main businesses and investments. Those that are known before that date in Mexico or the United States are economically very minor businesses.

But whether it is so or not, the fact is that the trial that García Luna is facing is about whether he collaborated with or was part of the Sinaloa Cartel. It is about drug trafficking and indirectly about whether or not he lied to US authorities in his naturalization proceedings. The relationship or not with drug trafficking is the subject of the process: it is not whether he was a good security secretary, whether that strategy in the Calderón administration was correct or not, whether or not he did legal or illegal business from his position in government.

And the truth is that despite the fact that now the New York prosecution says that it will present more than 70 prosecution witnesses, the main testimonies, for which he was arrested in Dallas in December 2019, are those of drug traffickers turned witnesses. protected who, in turn, were arrested at the time by García Luna himself and extradited to the United States, where years later they offered their testimony in exchange for reduced sentences. It is the weapon and the weak point of the prosecution. While the defense, as it has been said, will want to show that in reality the person with whom García Luna collaborated was not with the Sinaloa cartel but with the United States government in the fight against drug trafficking.

It must be insisted that this is the axis of the trial, not business, nor security strategy nor politics. And on that his responsibility will be decided or not. Everything else may have other implications, but they are not the subject of this process.

Something similar occurs in the case of Minister Esquivel. The issue of plagiarism of the bachelor’s thesis is undoubtedly controversial. It is not without significance when and how that information was released, but that is another matter. What is under debate is whether the minister really plagiarized her thesis. Plagiarism evidently exists: her thesis and that of the then student Ulises Báez are almost identical.

That is not up for debate, what must be established is whether she carried out the plagiarism or if she was the plagiarized. According to what Minister Esquivel herself told me in an interview, in December, she began her thesis in 1985, and according to what her thesis advisor, Martha Rodríguez, now says, it was she herself who shared the thesis with other students, including Báez. that the then student Esquivel was writing, a thesis that had not been submitted for professional examination because Esquivel had not yet finished his social work. Baez, who has practically not appeared in this entire debate, signed a document before a notary public in which he acknowledges that she took part of Esquivel’s thesis to write hers.

The UNAM has determined that there is, which is evident, plagiarism of one of the theses over the other. But it has not determined who plagiarized whom. When Minister Esquivel claims the right to a hearing and to be able to present her evidence that she did not plagiarize that work, she is within her rights, because that is what the university authorities must establish, which are also the ones that, based on that investigation, must define First, whether or not they are empowered to cancel Esquivel’s or Báez’s degree for that reason, and second, who plagiarized whom. Remaining only with the date of the professional exam without more in this case does not seem to make sense, except for the political game that all this implies.

Even what is being handled around removing the bachelor’s degree from the minister must be part of another debate. First, as we said, who would make that decision and then what it would imply. If Esquivel’s bachelor’s degree were taken away, after almost four decades of career in the judiciary, all the decisions that she had made, before or during her participation in the Court, could be objected and even grounds for protection by those who felt affected by those decisions. The implications are huge.

For this reason, the case must be taken with all possible seriousness. Really investigate what happened and based on it make serious and well-founded decisions. I don’t know who committed the plagiarism, if it was the responsibility of the thesis adviser, the current minister or the other student, but I think that today the university authorities don’t know either. And the case warrants a much more serious response than we have so far.