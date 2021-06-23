The owners of a house, located on Pintor Hernández Carpe street in the Espinardo neighborhood of Murcia, no longer know what to do.

In just three months, they have seen how two cars have crashed into their house. The last accident occurred last Tuesday morning, when a vehicle, whose driver was fleeing from the National Police,

it crashed against the entrance door to the building. Apparently, the occupants carried several bags full of stolen fruit in the trunk and, when they were surprised by the agents, they fled through the streets of Espinardo. Upon reaching Barcelona Street, the driver tried to turn left at an intersection to merge onto Pintor Hernández Carpe Street, but he made a straight ahead, given the high speed at which he was circulating, and collided head-on with the home.

“The two men ran out of the car, but were intercepted by the police and detained,” explains Eduardo, one of the affected residents, who recalls that a similar accident occurred last March when another vehicle slammed into the other door of the house. “The driver was driving drunk and had missed a police checkpoint. We had not yet repaired the damage caused in that incident and the same thing has happened again, “he laments.

The owners of the property, an old house that is divided into several houses and in which the members of the same family reside, ask the Murcia City Council for a solution for the layout of that crossing, “because one day it will run us over while inside from our own home, “he laments.