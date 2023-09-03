Two canyoners die in the Huesca Pyrenees after registering torrential rains

The bodies of two deceased canyoners have been rescued by members of the Panticosa Mountain Civil Guard (Huesca) after receiving an alert call around 2:00 p.m. this Saturday, according to sources from the area’s armed institute, reports Patricia Ortega Dolz. The event, which has coincided with the storms and torrential rains that the isolated depression at high levels (dana) —a pocket of air in high layers of the atmosphere— is leaving throughout the country, occurred in the Gorgol ravine, in Tramacastilla de Tena, where the members of the Special Mountain Intervention Rescue Group (Greim) went. “Two people have been killed, for reasons yet to be determined, possibly by drowning,” say sources from the Civil Guard of Huesca. The investigation is still open.

The mayor of Sallent de Gállego, Jesús Gericó (PP), laments the “fatality” and the “tragedy”, but points out that “in weather conditions like today’s [por este sábado], it is not advisable to get into a ravine”, in reference to this ravine, which functions as a natural drainage for the port, since it channels the water that falls at the highest levels and could have suffered a strong flood. Gericó also recalls that there were information panels on the A-136 with alert messages for “danger due to strong storms” and that even the Valle de Tena Trail, scheduled for this Saturday, had been suspended. Up to 100 liters per square meter have left the rains at the head of that valley.

A group of people takes refuge from the heavy rain this Saturday in Valencia. Juan Carlos Cardenas (EFE) A car circulates in the rain, on Saturday, on a road in Castellón. Paco Poyato (Europa Press) A pedestrian walks through the zebra crossing of a street in Pamplona (Navarra), this Saturday. Alvaro Barrientos (AP) A flooded street in Pamplona, ​​on Thursday. Europa press (MUNICIPAL POLICE) Two people walk in the rain, this Saturday, in Madrid. Carlos Lujan (Europa Press) A cyclist rides along the seafront in Palma, this Saturday. Clara Margais (dpa / picture alliance / Getty) A car circulates in the rain, this Saturday, in Castellón. Paco Poyato (Europa Press) View of the seafront in Palma (Mallorca) with people with umbrellas, this Saturday. Clara Margais (dpa / picture alliance / Getty) Two pilgrims, who make the Camino de Santiago, arrive in Pamplona, ​​this Saturday. Villar Lopez (EFE) People with umbrellas in the center of Pamplona (Navarra), this Saturday. Villar Lopez (EFE) Two pedestrians cross a zebra crossing in Pamplona, ​​on Friday. Alvaro Barrientos (AP) Several people take refuge from a storm that has unloaded on Logroño in just five minutes and has forced them to stop at the Quique González concert, within the Muwi festival, held on Friday at Bodegas Franco-Españolas in Logroño.

RACHEL MANZANARES (EFE)

This is the most serious event related to the persistent rains, in many areas strong or very strong and accompanied by storms, which are being felt this Saturday throughout Spain, except the Canary Islands and Ceuta. Rainfall has fallen in parallel with temperatures, which have plummeted by up to 10° compared to Friday. Sixteen communities meet on alertwith orange level warnings, the second of a scale of three, in nine of them, the Balearic Islands, Castilla y León, Castilla-La Mancha, Catalonia, Madrid, Navarra, the Basque Country, La Rioja and the Valencian Community, and in Melilla.