The National Police and the Tax Agency have seized 534 kilos of cocaine that were hidden in the false bottom of a motorhome sent to Spain from South America, with all the necessary and typical equipment to spend a vacation of leisure and adventure in the open air: the own caravan, two canoes, a support for several bicycles… The drug, as detailed by the police on Wednesday, was destined for retail sale in the Basque Country, but was seized in the port of Barcelona, ​​where two years ago that the shipment of the drug was expected by this method. Two people have been arrested.

Operation Keja-Ojo Salado has been in hibernation for nearly three years, as drug traffickers had begun planning for this stash in November 2019. Investigators learned then, after following two people, that the gang had purchased a motorhome already equipped and had been shipped by ship to Latin America, with the aim of returning it to Spain loaded with packets of cocaine.

The travel restrictions due to covid delayed the plans of the network, which has waited almost two and a half years until this summer to execute the shipment, as explained by the Government delegate in the Basque Country, Denis Itxaso, who presented this morning the stash in the Basauri National Police Complex (Bizkaia). “The value of the drug in the retail market”, the delegate pointed out, “would have risen to more than 60 million euros and its main destination was Euskadi”.

The motorhome was intercepted in the port of Barcelona by agents of the National Police Corps and the Tax Agency’s Customs Surveillance Service, who verified that the vehicle was packing 534 kilos of cocaine in 333 packages, hidden just below the cockpit of the motorhome. The drug has turned out to be “of great purity”, according to the results of the narcotest to which it was subjected.

Itxaso explained that the operation “is the result of a long, complex and laborious investigation carried out by the Drug and Organized Crime Unit (UDYCO) of the Superior Headquarters of the National Police in the Basque Country and Customs Surveillance of the Tax Agency in Basque Country.