Friday, November 24, 2023, 08:54



Juan Pablo Hernández, president for the last eight years of the Federation of Peñas Huertanas of Murcia, will measure his strength with the president of the La Crilla club, Juan García Serrano, in the elections for president of said organization for the next four years.

The electoral process underway (the 16th was the last day to present candidates) will culminate on Thursday, November 30 in the extraordinary assembly called at 9 p.m., when the presidents of the 78 clubs will choose between the two candidates, as long as they are at the same time. day in the payment of the orchard federation fees.

In addition to the new president, the team that will accompany him in the new term will be voted on, that is, the vice president, secretary, treasurer, vice secretary and vice treasurer, the Federation explained.